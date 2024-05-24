AVG Internet Security vs Bitdefender GravityZone Platform

Choosing between AVG Internet Security and Bitdefender GravityZone Platform for your endpoint protection platform needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

AVG Internet Security: Antivirus and internet security software for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS

Bitdefender GravityZone Platform: Unified security platform with EPP, EDR, XDR, and MDR capabilities