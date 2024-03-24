Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AVEVA is a free industrial control system security tool. SecurityGate ISA/IEC 62443-3-2 Workflow is a commercial ot vulnerability management tool by SecurityGate.io. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best industrial control system security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Operations teams managing critical infrastructure across oil, gas, power, or manufacturing will get the most from AVEVA for embedding security controls into engineering workflows rather than bolting them on afterward. The platform's native integration with industrial design and asset management tools means security constraints land during project planning, not during commissioning when change costs spike. This is not the right fit for teams needing standalone threat detection or incident response; AVEVA prioritizes prevention through design governance, leaving you to layer detection separately.
SecurityGate ISA/IEC 62443-3-2 Workflow
Mid-market and enterprise OT teams responsible for critical infrastructure need SecurityGate ISA/IEC 62443-3-2 Workflow because it cuts assessment time by codifying the standard itself into configurable workflows, eliminating the back-and-forth between security and engineering on what "compliant" actually means. The tool maps directly to ISA/IEC 62443-3-2 control selection and residual risk scoring, with multi-zone assessment in a single project rather than fragmented spreadsheets. Skip this if your OT environment is brownfield legacy with limited documentation; the tool assumes enough asset visibility to feed meaningful data into its threat library and risk matrices.
AVEVA is an industrial software provider offering engineering, operations, and data management solutions for operational technology environments across various industrial sectors.
OT risk assessment workflow tool aligned to ISA/IEC 62443-3-2 standard.
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Common questions about comparing AVEVA vs SecurityGate ISA/IEC 62443-3-2 Workflow for your industrial control system security needs.
AVEVA: AVEVA is an industrial software provider offering engineering, operations, and data management solutions for operational technology environments across various industrial sectors..
SecurityGate ISA/IEC 62443-3-2 Workflow: OT risk assessment workflow tool aligned to ISA/IEC 62443-3-2 standard. built by SecurityGate.io. Core capabilities include Client-defined configurable risk matrix with likelihood, severity scales and categories, Automated threat mapping to controls and countermeasures from a threat library, Initial and residual risk scoring with countermeasure consideration..
Both serve the Industrial Control System Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AVEVA and SecurityGate ISA/IEC 62443-3-2 Workflow serve similar Industrial Control System Security use cases: both cover SCADA. Key differences: AVEVA is Free while SecurityGate ISA/IEC 62443-3-2 Workflow is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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