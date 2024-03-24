Operations teams managing critical infrastructure across oil, gas, power, or manufacturing will get the most from AVEVA for embedding security controls into engineering workflows rather than bolting them on afterward. The platform's native integration with industrial design and asset management tools means security constraints land during project planning, not during commissioning when change costs spike. This is not the right fit for teams needing standalone threat detection or incident response; AVEVA prioritizes prevention through design governance, leaving you to layer detection separately.

SecurityGate ISA/IEC 62443-3-2 Workflow

Mid-market and enterprise OT teams responsible for critical infrastructure need SecurityGate ISA/IEC 62443-3-2 Workflow because it cuts assessment time by codifying the standard itself into configurable workflows, eliminating the back-and-forth between security and engineering on what "compliant" actually means. The tool maps directly to ISA/IEC 62443-3-2 control selection and residual risk scoring, with multi-zone assessment in a single project rather than fragmented spreadsheets. Skip this if your OT environment is brownfield legacy with limited documentation; the tool assumes enough asset visibility to feed meaningful data into its threat library and risk matrices.