Averlon: AI-driven platform for automated vulnerability remediation and exposure mgmt. built by Averlon. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI-driven automated vulnerability remediation, Autonomous exploitability assessment and false positive filtering, MITRE-mapped attack-chain analysis..

CYE Hyver: Cyber risk quantification platform for exposure assessment and mitigation. built by CYE. headquartered in Israel. Core capabilities include Cyber risk quantification in financial terms, Continuous threat exposure management (CTEM), Attack route identification and prioritization..

Both serve the Exposure Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.