Averlon: AI-driven platform for automated vulnerability remediation and exposure mgmt. built by Averlon. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include AI-driven automated vulnerability remediation, Autonomous exploitability assessment and false positive filtering, MITRE-mapped attack-chain analysis..

Bitsight Exposure Management: Platform for managing cyber exposure across attack surfaces and supply chains. built by Bitsight. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include External Attack Surface Management with automatic digital footprint mapping, Shadow IT and third-party vendor risk discovery, Continuous monitoring of vendor ecosystems including fourth-party vendors..

Both serve the Exposure Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.