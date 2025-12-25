AvePoint Products: Platform for managing, protecting & governing digital workplace assets. built by AvePoint. Core capabilities include Hybrid and on-premises environment support, Cloud environment support, Digital workplace asset protection..

Keepit Backup for Microsoft Entra ID: Cloud backup solution for Microsoft Entra ID (formerly Azure AD) data. built by keepit. Core capabilities include Automated backup of Entra ID objects including users, groups, roles, audit logs, and sign-in logs, Independent cloud storage infrastructure separate from Microsoft environment, Granular recovery from individual items to tenant-level restoration..

Both serve the Backup as a Service market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.