Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AvePoint Products is a commercial backup as a service tool by AvePoint. Keepit Backup for Microsoft Entra ID is a commercial backup as a service tool by keepit. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best backup as a service fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing hybrid Microsoft 365 and on-premises environments should pick AvePoint Products because it handles backup and governance where most vendors force you to choose one or the other. The platform covers NIST ID.AM and PR.DS simultaneously,asset discovery paired with data protection across cloud and on-premises,which means you're not buying two separate tools. Skip this if you need detection-first security; AvePoint prioritizes recovery and compliance control, not threat hunting.
Keepit Backup for Microsoft Entra ID
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing Entra ID across multiple tenants need Keepit Backup for Microsoft Entra ID because it stores identity data outside Microsoft's infrastructure, eliminating the risk of a single compromised tenant taking your backups with it. The immutable storage architecture with ransomware prevention directly addresses NIST RC.RP recovery requirements that most identity backup tools skip. Skip this if your organization treats Entra ID recovery as a nice-to-have rather than critical path; the API-only integration requires intentional deployment planning that doesn't suit teams wanting zero-touch setup.
Platform for managing, protecting & governing digital workplace assets
Cloud backup solution for Microsoft Entra ID (formerly Azure AD) data
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Common questions about comparing AvePoint Products vs Keepit Backup for Microsoft Entra ID for your backup as a service needs.
AvePoint Products: Platform for managing, protecting & governing digital workplace assets. built by AvePoint. Core capabilities include Hybrid and on-premises environment support, Cloud environment support, Digital workplace asset protection..
Keepit Backup for Microsoft Entra ID: Cloud backup solution for Microsoft Entra ID (formerly Azure AD) data. built by keepit. Core capabilities include Automated backup of Entra ID objects including users, groups, roles, audit logs, and sign-in logs, Independent cloud storage infrastructure separate from Microsoft environment, Granular recovery from individual items to tenant-level restoration..
Both serve the Backup as a Service market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AvePoint Products differentiates with Hybrid and on-premises environment support, Cloud environment support, Digital workplace asset protection. Keepit Backup for Microsoft Entra ID differentiates with Automated backup of Entra ID objects including users, groups, roles, audit logs, and sign-in logs, Independent cloud storage infrastructure separate from Microsoft environment, Granular recovery from individual items to tenant-level restoration.
AvePoint Products is developed by AvePoint. Keepit Backup for Microsoft Entra ID is developed by keepit. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AvePoint Products and Keepit Backup for Microsoft Entra ID serve similar Backup as a Service use cases: both are Backup as a Service tools, both cover Microsoft 365. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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