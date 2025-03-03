Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AvePoint AgentPulse is a commercial agentic ai security tool by AvePoint. Rubrik Rubrik Agent Cloud is a commercial agentic ai security tool by Rubrik. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best agentic ai security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise teams deploying AI agents across Microsoft 365 environments need AvePoint AgentPulse because it's the only platform that treats agentic workflows as first-class security objects requiring dedicated governance, not bolted-on monitoring. The platform covers the full lifecycle from agent discovery through data protection and automated remediation, with strong NIST coverage across asset management, access control, and continuous monitoring. Skip this if your organization runs multi-cloud AI agents outside the Microsoft ecosystem or lacks the governance maturity to operationalize agent-specific policies; AgentPulse assumes you're ready to actually enforce controls, not just observe them.
Enterprise and mid-market security teams managing AI agents across hybrid infrastructure need Rubrik Rubrik Agent Cloud because it's the only platform that combines automatic agent discovery with policy-enforced remediation, letting you govern agent behavior before it creates data exposure. The tool covers 11 NIST CSF 2.0 areas including the critical identity management and continuous monitoring functions, with particular strength in RS.MI incident mitigation through its agent action rollback capability. Skip this if your organization has minimal AI agent deployment or lacks the infrastructure complexity to justify a dedicated agent security layer; for smaller teams, a broader PAM or EDR tool will do the job.
AI agent governance and security platform for visibility and control
Platform for monitoring, governing, and remediating AI agent actions
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Common questions about comparing AvePoint AgentPulse vs Rubrik Rubrik Agent Cloud for your agentic ai security needs.
AvePoint AgentPulse: AI agent governance and security platform for visibility and control. built by AvePoint. Core capabilities include AI agent visibility and monitoring, AI agent governance controls, Data protection and backup..
Rubrik Rubrik Agent Cloud: Platform for monitoring, governing, and remediating AI agent actions. built by Rubrik. Core capabilities include Automatic AI agent discovery, Agent activity monitoring across data, identities, and applications, Policy-based agent governance controls..
Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AvePoint AgentPulse differentiates with AI agent visibility and monitoring, AI agent governance controls, Data protection and backup. Rubrik Rubrik Agent Cloud differentiates with Automatic AI agent discovery, Agent activity monitoring across data, identities, and applications, Policy-based agent governance controls.
AvePoint AgentPulse is developed by AvePoint. Rubrik Rubrik Agent Cloud is developed by Rubrik. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AvePoint AgentPulse integrates with Microsoft 365. Rubrik Rubrik Agent Cloud integrates with AWS, Salesforce, SAP HANA, Google Cloud, SQL Server and 6 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
AvePoint AgentPulse and Rubrik Rubrik Agent Cloud serve similar Agentic AI Security use cases: both are Agentic AI Security tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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