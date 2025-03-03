AvePoint AgentPulse: AI agent governance and security platform for visibility and control. built by AvePoint. Core capabilities include AI agent visibility and monitoring, AI agent governance controls, Data protection and backup..

Rubrik Rubrik Agent Cloud: Platform for monitoring, governing, and remediating AI agent actions. built by Rubrik. Core capabilities include Automatic AI agent discovery, Agent activity monitoring across data, identities, and applications, Policy-based agent governance controls..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.