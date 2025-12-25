Avast Ultimate Business Security: Business endpoint protection with antivirus, malware defense, and mgmt tools. built by Avast. Core capabilities include Antivirus and malware protection, Protection against adware, trojans, and phishing, Endpoint protection for computers, phones, and tablets..

Bitdefender GravityZone Security for Workstations: Endpoint protection for workstations with layered defense against malware. built by Bitdefender. Core capabilities include Process Inspector for behavioral anomaly detection, Machine learning-based threat detection, Anti-exploit memory protection..

Both serve the Endpoint Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.