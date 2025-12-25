Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Avast Ultimate Business Security is a commercial endpoint protection platform tool by Avast. Bitdefender GravityZone Security for Workstations is a commercial endpoint protection platform tool by Bitdefender. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best endpoint protection platform fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Avast Ultimate Business Security
Startup and SMB security teams with 1-100 devices need endpoint protection that doesn't require a dedicated admin, and Avast Ultimate Business Security delivers that through a cloud-based management console that handles patching, antivirus, and cross-device enforcement without heavy operational lift. The platform covers both PR.PS platform security and DE.CM continuous monitoring in the NIST CSF 2.0, meaning you get vulnerability patching and anomaly detection in one deployment. Skip this if you need advanced threat hunting, forensics, or behavioral EDR; Avast's strength is preventive coverage, not incident investigation.
Bitdefender GravityZone Security for Workstations
SMB and mid-market IT teams with limited security staff will get the most from Bitdefender GravityZone Security for Workstations because its Process Inspector catches behavioral anomalies without requiring constant tuning, and the machine learning detection layer reduces false positives that drain your inbox. The platform covers NIST DE.CM (continuous monitoring) and PR.PS (platform hardening) across hybrid deployments, including virtual infrastructure like Hyper-V and Citrix, which matters if you're managing mixed environments. Skip this if you need mature incident response workflows and forensics depth; the EDR capabilities are bolted-on add-ons rather than native to the core product, so enterprises with dedicated threat hunting teams will find the detection-to-investigation pipeline feels disconnected.
Business endpoint protection with antivirus, malware defense, and mgmt tools
Endpoint protection for workstations with layered defense against malware
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Common questions about comparing Avast Ultimate Business Security vs Bitdefender GravityZone Security for Workstations for your endpoint protection platform needs.
Avast Ultimate Business Security: Business endpoint protection with antivirus, malware defense, and mgmt tools. built by Avast. Core capabilities include Antivirus and malware protection, Protection against adware, trojans, and phishing, Endpoint protection for computers, phones, and tablets..
Bitdefender GravityZone Security for Workstations: Endpoint protection for workstations with layered defense against malware. built by Bitdefender. Core capabilities include Process Inspector for behavioral anomaly detection, Machine learning-based threat detection, Anti-exploit memory protection..
Both serve the Endpoint Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Both tools share capabilities in patch management. Avast Ultimate Business Security differentiates with Antivirus and malware protection, Protection against adware, trojans, and phishing, Endpoint protection for computers, phones, and tablets. Bitdefender GravityZone Security for Workstations differentiates with Process Inspector for behavioral anomaly detection, Machine learning-based threat detection, Anti-exploit memory protection.
Avast Ultimate Business Security is developed by Avast. Bitdefender GravityZone Security for Workstations is developed by Bitdefender. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Avast Ultimate Business Security and Bitdefender GravityZone Security for Workstations serve similar Endpoint Protection Platform use cases: both are Endpoint Protection Platform tools, both cover Patch Management. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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