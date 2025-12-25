Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Avast One is a commercial endpoint protection platform tool by Avast. Avira Avira Free Security for Windows is a free endpoint protection platform tool by Avira. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best endpoint protection platform fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Startups and small teams stretched thin on security staff should pick Avast One for its integrated VPN and scam protection, which handles employee-side risks that most endpoint tools ignore. The platform covers Windows and Mac with a free tier that lets you test before paid deployment, reducing budget friction on initial rollout. Skip this if you need deep EDR capabilities or API-driven threat hunting; Avast One prioritizes prevention and user safety over post-breach investigation.
Avira Avira Free Security for Windows
Budget-conscious individuals and small businesses protecting a single Windows device will find Avira Avira Free Security for Windows genuinely useful because the VPN and password manager are actually included, not paywalled extras like most free antivirus offerings. The product combines antivirus detection with system cleanup and identity theft monitoring in one lightweight install, reducing the need to chain together five different free tools. Skip this if you need centralized management across multiple devices or threat hunting capabilities; Avira's free tier is built for personal use, not teams.
All-in-one security suite with antivirus, VPN, and scam protection
Free antivirus & security suite for Windows with VPN and system optimization
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Common questions about comparing Avast One vs Avira Avira Free Security for Windows for your endpoint protection platform needs.
Avast One: All-in-one security suite with antivirus, VPN, and scam protection. built by Avast. Core capabilities include Antivirus and anti-malware protection, Integrated VPN service, Scam and fraud protection..
Avira Avira Free Security for Windows: Free antivirus & security suite for Windows with VPN and system optimization. built by Avira. Core capabilities include Antivirus protection, Free VPN, Password manager..
Both serve the Endpoint Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Avast One differentiates with Antivirus and anti-malware protection, Integrated VPN service, Scam and fraud protection. Avira Avira Free Security for Windows differentiates with Antivirus protection, Free VPN, Password manager.
Avast One is developed by Avast. Avira Avira Free Security for Windows is developed by Avira. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Avast One and Avira Avira Free Security for Windows serve similar Endpoint Protection Platform use cases: both are Endpoint Protection Platform tools, both cover Windows Security. Key differences: Avast One is Commercial while Avira Avira Free Security for Windows is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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