Avast One: All-in-one security suite with antivirus, VPN, and scam protection. built by Avast. Core capabilities include Antivirus and anti-malware protection, Integrated VPN service, Scam and fraud protection..

Avira Avira Free Security for Windows: Free antivirus & security suite for Windows with VPN and system optimization. built by Avira. Core capabilities include Antivirus protection, Free VPN, Password manager..

Both serve the Endpoint Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.