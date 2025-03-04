Avast Free Antivirus: Free antivirus software with malware protection and scam detection. built by Avast. Core capabilities include Antivirus and malware protection, Online scam detection, AI-powered scam assistance..

Internxt Antivirus: Antivirus software for malware detection and removal on Windows, Mac, and Linux. built by Internxt. Core capabilities include Malware detection and removal, Full system scanning, Custom file scanning..

Both serve the Endpoint Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.