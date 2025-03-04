Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Avast Free Antivirus is a free endpoint protection platform tool by Avast. Internxt Antivirus is a commercial endpoint protection platform tool by Internxt. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best endpoint protection platform fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Small businesses and individual users on tight budgets get real malware detection from Avast Free Antivirus without paying for enterprise features they don't need; the free tier includes real-time scanning and scam detection across Windows, Mac, and mobile, which covers the fundamentals that stop most commodity threats. The platform maintains consistent malware detection rates in independent testing and operates across four major OS families, so you're not managing separate tools per device. Skip this if you need centralized management, reporting dashboards, or endpoint visibility across dozens of machines; Avast Free lacks the administrative controls and fleet visibility that businesses requiring compliance reporting actually need.
Startups and small teams with limited security staff should pick Internxt Antivirus for its native cross-platform coverage without forced enterprise licensing; Windows, Mac, and Linux protection from a single 29-person vendor keeps costs predictable and deployment friction low. The cloud deployment model and direct integration with Internxt Drive mean you're not bolting on another tool to your existing file sync workflow. Skip this if you need endpoint detection and response capabilities or centralized policy enforcement across hundreds of devices; Internxt stops at malware removal and lacks the visibility layer that mid-market teams depend on.
Free antivirus software with malware protection and scam detection
Antivirus software for malware detection and removal on Windows, Mac, and Linux
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Common questions about comparing Avast Free Antivirus vs Internxt Antivirus for your endpoint protection platform needs.
Avast Free Antivirus: Free antivirus software with malware protection and scam detection. built by Avast. Core capabilities include Antivirus and malware protection, Online scam detection, AI-powered scam assistance..
Internxt Antivirus: Antivirus software for malware detection and removal on Windows, Mac, and Linux. built by Internxt. Core capabilities include Malware detection and removal, Full system scanning, Custom file scanning..
Both serve the Endpoint Protection Platform market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Avast Free Antivirus differentiates with Antivirus and malware protection, Online scam detection, AI-powered scam assistance. Internxt Antivirus differentiates with Malware detection and removal, Full system scanning, Custom file scanning.
Avast Free Antivirus is developed by Avast. Internxt Antivirus is developed by Internxt. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Avast Free Antivirus and Internxt Antivirus serve similar Endpoint Protection Platform use cases: both are Endpoint Protection Platform tools, both cover Windows Security, Mac Os. Key differences: Avast Free Antivirus is Free while Internxt Antivirus is Commercial. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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