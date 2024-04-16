Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
autoSubTakeover is a free external attack surface management tool. ThreatDefence Integrated ASM is a commercial external attack surface management tool by ThreatDefence. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of core features, integrations, here is our conclusion:
Security teams managing sprawling subdomain inventories will get real value from autoSubTakeover for one reason: it catches the dangling CNAME records that automated scanners often miss because the target services genuinely exist elsewhere. The free pricing and 134 GitHub stars reflect a tool that actually gets used in production rather than abandoned after POC. This is a sharp, single-purpose utility for teams doing regular subdomain hygiene; skip it if you need a full external attack surface platform that also handles IP enumeration, certificate transparency monitoring, and service fingerprinting.
A tool to identify potential subdomain takeovers by checking if a CNAME record resolves to the scope address.
ASM platform monitoring external attack surface, dark web leaks & 3rd-party risks.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing autoSubTakeover vs ThreatDefence Integrated ASM for your external attack surface management needs.
autoSubTakeover: A tool to identify potential subdomain takeovers by checking if a CNAME record resolves to the scope address..
ThreatDefence Integrated ASM: ASM platform monitoring external attack surface, dark web leaks & 3rd-party risks. built by ThreatDefence. Core capabilities include Real-time external attack surface monitoring, Insecure DNS domain and subdomain detection, SSL certificate misconfiguration detection..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
autoSubTakeover is open-source with 134 GitHub stars. ThreatDefence Integrated ASM is developed by ThreatDefence. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
autoSubTakeover and ThreatDefence Integrated ASM serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover DNS Security, Subdomain Enumeration. Key differences: autoSubTakeover is Free while ThreatDefence Integrated ASM is Commercial, autoSubTakeover is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox