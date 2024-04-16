Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
autoSubTakeover is a free external attack surface management tool. crt.sh is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams managing sprawling subdomain inventories will get real value from autoSubTakeover for one reason: it catches the dangling CNAME records that automated scanners often miss because the target services genuinely exist elsewhere. The free pricing and 134 GitHub stars reflect a tool that actually gets used in production rather than abandoned after POC. This is a sharp, single-purpose utility for teams doing regular subdomain hygiene; skip it if you need a full external attack surface platform that also handles IP enumeration, certificate transparency monitoring, and service fingerprinting.
Security teams doing threat intelligence or domain monitoring should use crt.sh as a free, fast way to spot certificate issuance anomalies that signal domain takeover or phishing campaigns before they scale. Certificate Transparency logs index roughly 15 billion certificates, giving you real-time visibility into what's been legitimately issued against your domains and competitors' infrastructure. Skip this if you need automated alerting or integration into your SIEM; crt.sh is a lookup tool, not a monitoring platform, and catching malicious certificates requires manual checks or custom scripting.
A tool to identify potential subdomain takeovers by checking if a CNAME record resolves to the scope address.
Bash script for subdomain enumeration via crt.sh certificate transparency logs.
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Common questions about comparing autoSubTakeover vs crt.sh for your external attack surface management needs.
autoSubTakeover: A tool to identify potential subdomain takeovers by checking if a CNAME record resolves to the scope address..
crt.sh: Bash script for subdomain enumeration via crt.sh certificate transparency logs. Core capabilities include Subdomain enumeration via certificate transparency logs, Automated querying of crt.sh website, Parsing and filtering of crt.sh output..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
autoSubTakeover and crt.sh serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Subdomain Enumeration, DNS Security. Key differences: autoSubTakeover is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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