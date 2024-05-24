autoruns vs OpenText Core EDR

Choosing between autoruns and OpenText Core EDR for your endpoint detection and response needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

autoruns: A comprehensive utility that shows what programs are configured to run during system bootup or login, and when you start various built-in Windows applications.

OpenText Core EDR: EDR platform with integrated SIEM and SOAR for unified threat detection