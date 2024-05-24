autoruns vs Invary Runtime Integrity Solution

Choosing between autoruns and Invary Runtime Integrity Solution for your endpoint detection and response needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

autoruns: A comprehensive utility that shows what programs are configured to run during system bootup or login, and when you start various built-in Windows applications.

Invary Runtime Integrity Solution: Kernel-level runtime integrity verification using NSA-licensed technology.