autoruns vs Blaze Managed Endpoint Detection and Response

Choosing between autoruns and Blaze Managed Endpoint Detection and Response for your endpoint detection and response needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

autoruns: A comprehensive utility that shows what programs are configured to run during system bootup or login, and when you start various built-in Windows applications.

Blaze Managed Endpoint Detection and Response: Managed EDR service with 24x7 monitoring, threat hunting, and response