Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Autonomous SOC is a commercial security orchestration automation and response tool by Sevii. Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSOAR is a commercial security orchestration automation and response tool by Palo Alto Networks. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best security orchestration automation and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in alert volume will find real value in Autonomous SOC's ability to investigate and remediate threats without waiting for human approval. The platform covers the full incident lifecycle across endpoint, identity, and cloud with NIST RS.MA and RS.MI capabilities that actually execute response actions, not just recommend them. Skip this if your organization needs deep forensic capabilities or operates in highly regulated environments where every remediation decision requires documented human sign-off; Autonomous SOC prioritizes speed over audit trail granularity.
Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSOAR
Mid-market and enterprise SOC teams drowning in manual incident response will see immediate payoff from Cortex XSOAR because its 750+ integrations mean you actually automate across your existing stack instead of ripping and replacing. The platform covers both RS.MA incident management and RS.AN investigation workflows, which means it handles response execution and evidence gathering without forcing you to choose between them. Skip this if your team has fewer than 10 analysts or you're still standardizing on core tooling; Cortex XSOAR demands process maturity to avoid becoming expensive ticket-routing software.
AI-driven autonomous SOC platform for real-time threat response & remediation
SOAR platform for orchestrating security products and automating SOC workflows
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Common questions about comparing Autonomous SOC vs Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSOAR for your security orchestration automation and response needs.
Autonomous SOC: AI-driven autonomous SOC platform for real-time threat response & remediation. built by Sevii. Core capabilities include AI-driven autonomous threat detection and response, Real-time incident investigation across endpoint, identity, and cloud, Automated remediation without human approval..
Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSOAR: SOAR platform for orchestrating security products and automating SOC workflows. built by Palo Alto Networks. Core capabilities include Security orchestration across multiple products, Automated incident response workflows, Integration with 750+ security and non-security technologies..
Both serve the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Autonomous SOC differentiates with AI-driven autonomous threat detection and response, Real-time incident investigation across endpoint, identity, and cloud, Automated remediation without human approval. Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSOAR differentiates with Security orchestration across multiple products, Automated incident response workflows, Integration with 750+ security and non-security technologies.
Autonomous SOC is developed by Sevii. Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSOAR is developed by Palo Alto Networks. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Autonomous SOC and Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSOAR serve similar Security Orchestration Automation and Response use cases: both are Security Orchestration Automation and Response tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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