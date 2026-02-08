Autonomous SOC: AI-driven autonomous SOC platform for real-time threat response & remediation. built by Sevii. Core capabilities include AI-driven autonomous threat detection and response, Real-time incident investigation across endpoint, identity, and cloud, Automated remediation without human approval..

Dropzone AI SOC Analyst: AI-powered SOC analyst that autonomously investigates and triages alerts. built by Dropzone AI. Core capabilities include Autonomous alert investigation, Tier 1 SOC alert triage automation, AI-driven investigation reports with evidence and findings..

Both serve the Security Orchestration Automation and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.