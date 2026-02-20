Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AuthN by IDEE is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by IDEE. Identity Platform is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by Ironchip. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mfa & passwordless fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Mid-market and enterprise security teams tired of MFA fatigue driving users back to passwords need AuthN by IDEE, which delivers phishing-resistant authentication without requiring a second device or hardware token. The IAM Security Risk Assessment Tool maps your actual identity attack surface using NIST SP 800-30 and ISO/IEC 27005 frameworks, surfacing which authentication gaps matter most to your environment rather than generic compliance checkboxes. Skip this if your organization has already standardized on passkey-first architecture or runs a single cloud directory with no on-premises legacy systems; AuthN's strength is hybrid environments where risk assessment must drive selective MFA rollout.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams replacing password-dependent systems will get the most from Identity Platform because its passwordless architecture with location-based enforcement actually stops phishing attacks rather than just detecting them. The platform covers NIST PR.AA and DE.CM with mutual authentication and automated threat blocking, cutting out the manual response lag that kills other MFA deployments. Skip this if you need deep integration with legacy on-premises systems or require a vendor with 500+ employees; Ironchip's 34-person team and cloud-only model mean you're betting on European scaling and may hit gaps in support during US peak hours.
Phishing-resistant MFA 2.0 solution with IAM security risk assessment.
Passwordless authentication platform with location-based security and ITDR
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Common questions about comparing AuthN by IDEE vs Identity Platform for your mfa & passwordless needs.
AuthN by IDEE: Phishing-resistant MFA 2.0 solution with IAM security risk assessment. built by IDEE. Core capabilities include Phishing-resistant MFA (MFA 2.0) without requiring a second device, IAM Security Risk Assessment Tool with tailored risk scoring, Risk reports covering Identity Proofing, Authenticator, SF Authentication, and Account Management..
Identity Platform: Passwordless authentication platform with location-based security and ITDR. built by Ironchip. Core capabilities include Passwordless authentication across multiple devices and platforms, Mutual authentication for anti-phishing protection, Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) with automated blocking..
Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AuthN by IDEE differentiates with Phishing-resistant MFA (MFA 2.0) without requiring a second device, IAM Security Risk Assessment Tool with tailored risk scoring, Risk reports covering Identity Proofing, Authenticator, SF Authentication, and Account Management. Identity Platform differentiates with Passwordless authentication across multiple devices and platforms, Mutual authentication for anti-phishing protection, Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) with automated blocking.
AuthN by IDEE is developed by IDEE. Identity Platform is developed by Ironchip. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AuthN by IDEE and Identity Platform serve similar MFA & Passwordless use cases: both are MFA & Passwordless tools, both cover MFA, Authentication, SSO. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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