AuthN by IDEE: Phishing-resistant MFA 2.0 solution with IAM security risk assessment. built by IDEE. Core capabilities include Phishing-resistant MFA (MFA 2.0) without requiring a second device, IAM Security Risk Assessment Tool with tailored risk scoring, Risk reports covering Identity Proofing, Authenticator, SF Authentication, and Account Management..

Identity Platform: Passwordless authentication platform with location-based security and ITDR. built by Ironchip. Core capabilities include Passwordless authentication across multiple devices and platforms, Mutual authentication for anti-phishing protection, Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) with automated blocking..

Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.