1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics: Biometric authentication platform with identity verification and passwordless access. built by 1Kosmos. Core capabilities include FIDO2 certified biometric authentication, iBeta certified liveness detection, Multi-modal biometric support (fingerprint, facial, iris, voice)..

Identity Platform: Passwordless authentication platform with location-based security and ITDR. built by Ironchip. Core capabilities include Passwordless authentication across multiple devices and platforms, Mutual authentication for anti-phishing protection, Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) with automated blocking..

Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.