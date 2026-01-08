Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by 1Kosmos. Identity Platform is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by Ironchip. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mfa & passwordless fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics
Organizations replacing passwords with passwordless authentication need Identity-Backed Biometrics if liveness detection and government-ID verification matter more than SSO breadth. FIDO2 certification plus iBeta-certified liveness detection means you're getting cryptographically sound biometrics tied to real identity, not just fingerprint matching, and IAL2 compliance covers federal contractor requirements without retrofit. Skip this if your priority is replacing legacy AD/SAML infrastructure across 50 SaaS apps; 1Kosmos excels at high-assurance onboarding and device unlock, not at being your primary identity provider for everything.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams replacing password-dependent systems will get the most from Identity Platform because its passwordless architecture with location-based enforcement actually stops phishing attacks rather than just detecting them. The platform covers NIST PR.AA and DE.CM with mutual authentication and automated threat blocking, cutting out the manual response lag that kills other MFA deployments. Skip this if you need deep integration with legacy on-premises systems or require a vendor with 500+ employees; Ironchip's 34-person team and cloud-only model mean you're betting on European scaling and may hit gaps in support during US peak hours.
Biometric authentication platform with identity verification and passwordless access
Passwordless authentication platform with location-based security and ITDR
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Common questions about comparing 1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics vs Identity Platform for your mfa & passwordless needs.
1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics: Biometric authentication platform with identity verification and passwordless access. built by 1Kosmos. Core capabilities include FIDO2 certified biometric authentication, iBeta certified liveness detection, Multi-modal biometric support (fingerprint, facial, iris, voice)..
Identity Platform: Passwordless authentication platform with location-based security and ITDR. built by Ironchip. Core capabilities include Passwordless authentication across multiple devices and platforms, Mutual authentication for anti-phishing protection, Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) with automated blocking..
Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics differentiates with FIDO2 certified biometric authentication, iBeta certified liveness detection, Multi-modal biometric support (fingerprint, facial, iris, voice). Identity Platform differentiates with Passwordless authentication across multiple devices and platforms, Mutual authentication for anti-phishing protection, Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) with automated blocking.
1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics is developed by 1Kosmos. Identity Platform is developed by Ironchip. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics and Identity Platform serve similar MFA & Passwordless use cases: both are MFA & Passwordless tools, both cover Authentication. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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