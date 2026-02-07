Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AuthMind Unified Identities is a commercial identity threat detection and response tool by AuthMind. Silverfort Identity Threat Detection & Response (ITDR) is a commercial identity threat detection and response tool by Silverfort. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best identity threat detection and response fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Organizations struggling to track identities across hybrid cloud, on-premises, and AI systems will find immediate value in AuthMind Unified Identities, particularly the ability to correlate shadow accounts and map AI agents back to human owners, a gap most identity tools ignore entirely. The platform covers NIST PR.AA and ID.AM strongly, with particular depth in continuous monitoring across fragmented identity sources that usually stay siloed. Skip this if you're looking for identity governance and provisioning in the same product; AuthMind is observability and threat detection, not access certification or joiner-mover-leaver automation.
Silverfort Identity Threat Detection & Response (ITDR)
Security teams defending hybrid Active Directory environments will get the most from Silverfort Identity Threat Detection & Response because it actually stops identity attacks in-line rather than just flagging them in a SIEM queue. The tool covers the full attack chain,Kerberoasting, Pass-the-Ticket, brute force, credential stuffing,with real-time blocking and MFA challenges at the protocol level, addressing NIST DE.CM and DE.AE where most ITDR products leak. This is not the fit for organizations still standardizing on cloud-first identity or those needing deep recovery and response automation; Silverfort prioritizes detection and blocking over incident response workflows.
Identity observability platform unifying human, NHI, and AI agent identities
Detects & blocks identity-based threats in real-time across hybrid environments
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Common questions about comparing AuthMind Unified Identities vs Silverfort Identity Threat Detection & Response (ITDR) for your identity threat detection and response needs.
AuthMind Unified Identities: Identity observability platform unifying human, NHI, and AI agent identities. built by AuthMind. Core capabilities include Unified identity correlation across cloud, on-premises, SaaS, and AI systems, Detection of users with multiple or inconsistent identities, Shadow and orphaned account identification..
Silverfort Identity Threat Detection & Response (ITDR): Detects & blocks identity-based threats in real-time across hybrid environments. built by Silverfort. Core capabilities include Real-time monitoring of all authentication and access attempts, Protocol anomaly detection for Kerberos and other authentication protocols, Identity behavior baseline analysis..
Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AuthMind Unified Identities differentiates with Unified identity correlation across cloud, on-premises, SaaS, and AI systems, Detection of users with multiple or inconsistent identities, Shadow and orphaned account identification. Silverfort Identity Threat Detection & Response (ITDR) differentiates with Real-time monitoring of all authentication and access attempts, Protocol anomaly detection for Kerberos and other authentication protocols, Identity behavior baseline analysis.
AuthMind Unified Identities is developed by AuthMind. Silverfort Identity Threat Detection & Response (ITDR) is developed by Silverfort. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AuthMind Unified Identities and Silverfort Identity Threat Detection & Response (ITDR) serve similar Identity Threat Detection and Response use cases: both are Identity Threat Detection and Response tools, both cover Privilege Escalation. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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