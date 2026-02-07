AuthMind Unified Identities: Identity observability platform unifying human, NHI, and AI agent identities. built by AuthMind. Core capabilities include Unified identity correlation across cloud, on-premises, SaaS, and AI systems, Detection of users with multiple or inconsistent identities, Shadow and orphaned account identification..

Silverfort Identity Threat Detection & Response (ITDR): Detects & blocks identity-based threats in real-time across hybrid environments. built by Silverfort. Core capabilities include Real-time monitoring of all authentication and access attempts, Protocol anomaly detection for Kerberos and other authentication protocols, Identity behavior baseline analysis..

Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.