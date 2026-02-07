AuthMind Identity Protection Platform: Identity protection platform for human & non-human identities across clouds. built by AuthMind. Core capabilities include Non-human identity discovery and inventory across multi-cloud, SaaS, and on-premises, ML-driven traffic behavior analysis for identity activities, Real-time monitoring of identity-related activities and access paths..

Reco ITDR (Identity Threat Detection and Response): ITDR platform for detecting and responding to identity-based threats in SaaS. built by Reco. Core capabilities include 400+ pre-built detection rules for identity threats, AI-powered investigation with threat narratives, Identity lifecycle monitoring from onboarding to offboarding..

Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.