Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
AuthLite is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by AuthLite. Silverfort Universal Multi-factor authentication is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by Silverfort. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mfa & passwordless fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
SMB and mid-market shops with Active Directory-dependent environments will get immediate value from AuthLite because it hardened domain admin accounts at the DC level without ripping out existing infrastructure. The hardware-token requirement (YubiKeys only) eliminates the phishing vectors that plague SMS or app-based MFA, and domain controller installation means enforcement happens where it matters most. Skip this if your organization needs cloud-first authentication or plans to deprecate Active Directory within 18 months; AuthLite is purpose-built for on-premises Windows shops that need AD protection today, not cloud migration roadmaps.
Silverfort Universal Multi-factor authentication
Organizations protecting legacy applications and OT systems should pick Silverfort Universal Multi-factor authentication because it enforces MFA without code changes or agent deployment, a constraint that kills most competitors in these environments. The agentless architecture extends MFA to Kerberos, NTLM, LDAP, and command-line tools that modern solutions simply skip over, backed by risk-based enforcement tied to real-time threat signals for adaptive policy. Skip this if your infrastructure is cloud-native and you need MFA as one layer of a broader identity platform; Silverfort is deliberately built for the hard authentication problems that on-premises environments create.
Two-factor authentication add-on for Windows Active Directory using YubiKeys.
Universal MFA solution extending authentication to legacy apps and OT systems
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Common questions about comparing AuthLite vs Silverfort Universal Multi-factor authentication for your mfa & passwordless needs.
AuthLite: Two-factor authentication add-on for Windows Active Directory using YubiKeys. built by AuthLite. Core capabilities include Two-factor authentication for Active Directory, YubiKey hardware token support (OTP and Challenge/Response modes), OATH standard compliance..
Silverfort Universal Multi-factor authentication: Universal MFA solution extending authentication to legacy apps and OT systems. built by Silverfort. Core capabilities include Agentless MFA deployment without code modifications, Protection for Kerberos, NTLM, and LDAP authentication flows, MFA enforcement for legacy and homegrown applications..
Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
AuthLite differentiates with Two-factor authentication for Active Directory, YubiKey hardware token support (OTP and Challenge/Response modes), OATH standard compliance. Silverfort Universal Multi-factor authentication differentiates with Agentless MFA deployment without code modifications, Protection for Kerberos, NTLM, and LDAP authentication flows, MFA enforcement for legacy and homegrown applications.
AuthLite is developed by AuthLite. Silverfort Universal Multi-factor authentication is developed by Silverfort. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
AuthLite and Silverfort Universal Multi-factor authentication serve similar MFA & Passwordless use cases: both are MFA & Passwordless tools, both cover Active Directory, MFA. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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