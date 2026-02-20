AuthLite: Two-factor authentication add-on for Windows Active Directory using YubiKeys. built by AuthLite. Core capabilities include Two-factor authentication for Active Directory, YubiKey hardware token support (OTP and Challenge/Response modes), OATH standard compliance..

Silverfort Universal Multi-factor authentication: Universal MFA solution extending authentication to legacy apps and OT systems. built by Silverfort. Core capabilities include Agentless MFA deployment without code modifications, Protection for Kerberos, NTLM, and LDAP authentication flows, MFA enforcement for legacy and homegrown applications..

Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.