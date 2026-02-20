authID Mandate: AI agent identity lifecycle mgmt with biometric human sponsorship. built by authID. Core capabilities include AI agent identity verification and registration at deployment (Mandate Seal), Access control enforcement restricting agents to approved APIs and permissions (Mandate Govern), Detection and blocking of unauthorized agent actions including prompt injection (Mandate Detect)..

Virtue AI AgentSuite: AI-native security platform for agentic frameworks and LLM applications. built by Virtue AI. Core capabilities include Security risk detection in code copilots, Prompt injection simulation for agentic workflows, Intellectual property and code/API leak detection..

Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.