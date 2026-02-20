Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
authID Mandate is a commercial non-human identity tool by authID. Repello MCP Gateway is a commercial agentic ai security tool by Repello AI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best non-human identity fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market security teams deploying AI agents at scale need authID Mandate because it's the only platform that ties agent identity, permissions, and actions back to a human sponsor through biometric verification, eliminating the accountability gap that plague AI governance today. The KYA framework combined with immutable audit trails across all five core modules (Seal, Govern, Detect, Trace, and real-time biometric authorization) maps cleanly to NIST CSF 2.0 identity management and continuous monitoring, which is where most AI agent programs fail. Skip this if your agents operate in air-gapped environments or if you need deep integration with legacy PAM systems; authID's strength is cloud-native deployments where biometric signals are already available.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying AI agents built on Model Context Protocol need Repello MCP Gateway because it's the only tool that actually stops tool poisoning attacks before they execute, not after. The platform covers four NIST CSF 2.0 functions (PR.PS, DE.CM, DE.AE, RS.MA) with genuine strength in continuous monitoring and anomaly detection on MCP traffic, catching the behavioral drift that generic API gateways miss. Skip this if your agents run on proprietary frameworks or if you're still in the "let's see what agents can do" phase; Repello is built for teams already committed to agent infrastructure at scale.
AI agent identity lifecycle mgmt with biometric human sponsorship.
Security gateway for monitoring and protecting MCP-based AI agent tool calls.
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Common questions about comparing authID Mandate vs Repello MCP Gateway for your non-human identity needs.
authID Mandate: AI agent identity lifecycle mgmt with biometric human sponsorship. built by authID. Core capabilities include AI agent identity verification and registration at deployment (Mandate Seal), Access control enforcement restricting agents to approved APIs and permissions (Mandate Govern), Detection and blocking of unauthorized agent actions including prompt injection (Mandate Detect)..
Repello MCP Gateway: Security gateway for monitoring and protecting MCP-based AI agent tool calls. built by Repello AI. Core capabilities include Prompt injection detection and blocking, Tool poisoning attack detection, MCP traffic inspection and filtering..
Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
authID Mandate differentiates with AI agent identity verification and registration at deployment (Mandate Seal), Access control enforcement restricting agents to approved APIs and permissions (Mandate Govern), Detection and blocking of unauthorized agent actions including prompt injection (Mandate Detect). Repello MCP Gateway differentiates with Prompt injection detection and blocking, Tool poisoning attack detection, MCP traffic inspection and filtering.
authID Mandate is developed by authID. Repello MCP Gateway is developed by Repello AI. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
authID Mandate and Repello MCP Gateway serve similar Non-Human Identity use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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