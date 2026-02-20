authID Mandate: AI agent identity lifecycle mgmt with biometric human sponsorship. built by authID. Core capabilities include AI agent identity verification and registration at deployment (Mandate Seal), Access control enforcement restricting agents to approved APIs and permissions (Mandate Govern), Detection and blocking of unauthorized agent actions including prompt injection (Mandate Detect)..

Repello MCP Gateway: Security gateway for monitoring and protecting MCP-based AI agent tool calls. built by Repello AI. Core capabilities include Prompt injection detection and blocking, Tool poisoning attack detection, MCP traffic inspection and filtering..

Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.