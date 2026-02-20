Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
authID Mandate is a commercial non-human identity tool by authID. Prompt Security ClawSec is a commercial agentic ai security tool by prompt security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best non-human identity fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market security teams deploying AI agents at scale need authID Mandate because it's the only platform that ties agent identity, permissions, and actions back to a human sponsor through biometric verification, eliminating the accountability gap that plague AI governance today. The KYA framework combined with immutable audit trails across all five core modules (Seal, Govern, Detect, Trace, and real-time biometric authorization) maps cleanly to NIST CSF 2.0 identity management and continuous monitoring, which is where most AI agent programs fail. Skip this if your agents operate in air-gapped environments or if you need deep integration with legacy PAM systems; authID's strength is cloud-native deployments where biometric signals are already available.
Teams deploying OpenClaw AI agents need ClawSec to catch skill drift and compromised agent behavior before it reaches production; drift detection and live security recommendations address the real problem that agentic systems can degrade or be hijacked without triggering traditional alerts. The tool maps directly to NIST Detect and Platform Security controls, meaning you're getting continuous monitoring purpose-built for agent integrity, not bolted-on detection. Skip this if your agentic workloads are still experimental or if you need post-incident forensics; ClawSec is preventive hardening for teams already committed to agent-in-production architectures.
AI agent identity lifecycle mgmt with biometric human sponsorship.
Security skill suite for OpenClaw AI agents with hardening capabilities
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Common questions about comparing authID Mandate vs Prompt Security ClawSec for your non-human identity needs.
authID Mandate: AI agent identity lifecycle mgmt with biometric human sponsorship. built by authID. Core capabilities include AI agent identity verification and registration at deployment (Mandate Seal), Access control enforcement restricting agents to approved APIs and permissions (Mandate Govern), Detection and blocking of unauthorized agent actions including prompt injection (Mandate Detect)..
Prompt Security ClawSec: Security skill suite for OpenClaw AI agents with hardening capabilities. built by prompt security. Core capabilities include Drift detection for SOUL.md protection, Live security recommendations, Automated security audits..
Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
authID Mandate differentiates with AI agent identity verification and registration at deployment (Mandate Seal), Access control enforcement restricting agents to approved APIs and permissions (Mandate Govern), Detection and blocking of unauthorized agent actions including prompt injection (Mandate Detect). Prompt Security ClawSec differentiates with Drift detection for SOUL.md protection, Live security recommendations, Automated security audits.
authID Mandate is developed by authID. Prompt Security ClawSec is developed by prompt security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
authID Mandate and Prompt Security ClawSec serve similar Non-Human Identity use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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