authID Mandate: AI agent identity lifecycle mgmt with biometric human sponsorship. built by authID. Core capabilities include AI agent identity verification and registration at deployment (Mandate Seal), Access control enforcement restricting agents to approved APIs and permissions (Mandate Govern), Detection and blocking of unauthorized agent actions including prompt injection (Mandate Detect)..

Obsidian Security for Salesforce Agentforce: Secures Salesforce Agentforce AI workflows via visibility, monitoring & governance. built by Obsidian Security. Core capabilities include Visibility into Salesforce Agentforce AI agent deployments, Detection of shadow agents created without central governance, Identification of excessive or misconfigured agent permissions..

Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.