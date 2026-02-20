Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
authID Mandate is a commercial non-human identity tool by authID. Obsidian Security for Salesforce Agentforce is a commercial agentic ai security tool by Obsidian Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best non-human identity fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market security teams deploying AI agents at scale need authID Mandate because it's the only platform that ties agent identity, permissions, and actions back to a human sponsor through biometric verification, eliminating the accountability gap that plague AI governance today. The KYA framework combined with immutable audit trails across all five core modules (Seal, Govern, Detect, Trace, and real-time biometric authorization) maps cleanly to NIST CSF 2.0 identity management and continuous monitoring, which is where most AI agent programs fail. Skip this if your agents operate in air-gapped environments or if you need deep integration with legacy PAM systems; authID's strength is cloud-native deployments where biometric signals are already available.
Obsidian Security for Salesforce Agentforce
Security teams managing Salesforce Agentforce deployments need visibility into shadow agents and permission creep that native Salesforce governance misses, and Obsidian Security for Salesforce Agentforce is built specifically for that gap. The tool maps directly to NIST CSF 2.0's Asset Management and Supply Chain Risk functions, catching both rogue agent instances and third-party app risks before they become data exposure incidents. Skip this if your org hasn't yet deployed Agentforce agents at scale; the ROI appears once you have multiple business units spinning up agents independently.
AI agent identity lifecycle mgmt with biometric human sponsorship.
Secures Salesforce Agentforce AI workflows via visibility, monitoring & governance.
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Common questions about comparing authID Mandate vs Obsidian Security for Salesforce Agentforce for your non-human identity needs.
authID Mandate: AI agent identity lifecycle mgmt with biometric human sponsorship. built by authID. Core capabilities include AI agent identity verification and registration at deployment (Mandate Seal), Access control enforcement restricting agents to approved APIs and permissions (Mandate Govern), Detection and blocking of unauthorized agent actions including prompt injection (Mandate Detect)..
Obsidian Security for Salesforce Agentforce: Secures Salesforce Agentforce AI workflows via visibility, monitoring & governance. built by Obsidian Security. Core capabilities include Visibility into Salesforce Agentforce AI agent deployments, Detection of shadow agents created without central governance, Identification of excessive or misconfigured agent permissions..
Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
authID Mandate differentiates with AI agent identity verification and registration at deployment (Mandate Seal), Access control enforcement restricting agents to approved APIs and permissions (Mandate Govern), Detection and blocking of unauthorized agent actions including prompt injection (Mandate Detect). Obsidian Security for Salesforce Agentforce differentiates with Visibility into Salesforce Agentforce AI agent deployments, Detection of shadow agents created without central governance, Identification of excessive or misconfigured agent permissions.
authID Mandate is developed by authID. Obsidian Security for Salesforce Agentforce is developed by Obsidian Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
authID Mandate integrates with authID Proof (biometric identity verification), authID IDX (identity binding platform), authID Verified (real-time biometric authorization), authID PrivacyKey (secure communications and audit trails). Obsidian Security for Salesforce Agentforce integrates with Salesforce Agentforce. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
authID Mandate and Obsidian Security for Salesforce Agentforce serve similar Non-Human Identity use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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