authID Mandate: AI agent identity lifecycle mgmt with biometric human sponsorship. built by authID. Core capabilities include AI agent identity verification and registration at deployment (Mandate Seal), Access control enforcement restricting agents to approved APIs and permissions (Mandate Govern), Detection and blocking of unauthorized agent actions including prompt injection (Mandate Detect)..

Obot MCP Gateway: Enterprise MCP gateway for managing, securing & controlling AI agent access to systems. built by Obot. Core capabilities include Centralized MCP server management and onboarding, Integration with identity providers for authentication, Fine-grained access control policies for MCP servers..

Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.