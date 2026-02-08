Aira Security: Security platform for AI agents with real-time behavior monitoring & control. built by Aira Security. Core capabilities include Real-time behavior monitoring for AI agents, Policy-based control for agent interactions, MCP tool call inspection..

Obot MCP Gateway: Enterprise MCP gateway for managing, securing & controlling AI agent access to systems. built by Obot. Core capabilities include Centralized MCP server management and onboarding, Integration with identity providers for authentication, Fine-grained access control policies for MCP servers..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.