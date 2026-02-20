Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
authID Mandate is a commercial non-human identity tool by authID. MCP Gateway is a commercial agentic ai security tool by NeuralTrust. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best non-human identity fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market security teams deploying AI agents at scale need authID Mandate because it's the only platform that ties agent identity, permissions, and actions back to a human sponsor through biometric verification, eliminating the accountability gap that plague AI governance today. The KYA framework combined with immutable audit trails across all five core modules (Seal, Govern, Detect, Trace, and real-time biometric authorization) maps cleanly to NIST CSF 2.0 identity management and continuous monitoring, which is where most AI agent programs fail. Skip this if your agents operate in air-gapped environments or if you need deep integration with legacy PAM systems; authID's strength is cloud-native deployments where biometric signals are already available.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying AI agents need MCP Gateway to enforce access control before agents touch your tools and data, not after they've already made the call. The sub-10ms latency on GPU means you're not choosing between security and agent responsiveness, and the full audit trail covers your liability when auditors ask what that agent actually did. Skip this if your agents are still in isolated sandbox environments or if you're not yet running agents in production; the value sits entirely in controlling access across live, production agent deployments.
AI agent identity lifecycle mgmt with biometric human sponsorship.
Gateway for controlling AI agent access to tools and data with permissions
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Common questions about comparing authID Mandate vs MCP Gateway for your non-human identity needs.
authID Mandate: AI agent identity lifecycle mgmt with biometric human sponsorship. built by authID. Core capabilities include AI agent identity verification and registration at deployment (Mandate Seal), Access control enforcement restricting agents to approved APIs and permissions (Mandate Govern), Detection and blocking of unauthorized agent actions including prompt injection (Mandate Detect)..
MCP Gateway: Gateway for controlling AI agent access to tools and data with permissions. built by NeuralTrust. Core capabilities include Granular access control for AI agent tool usage, Role-based access control (RBAC) for agents and LLMs, Read/write operation restrictions..
Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
authID Mandate differentiates with AI agent identity verification and registration at deployment (Mandate Seal), Access control enforcement restricting agents to approved APIs and permissions (Mandate Govern), Detection and blocking of unauthorized agent actions including prompt injection (Mandate Detect). MCP Gateway differentiates with Granular access control for AI agent tool usage, Role-based access control (RBAC) for agents and LLMs, Read/write operation restrictions.
authID Mandate is developed by authID. MCP Gateway is developed by NeuralTrust. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
authID Mandate and MCP Gateway serve similar Non-Human Identity use cases: both cover Authorization. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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