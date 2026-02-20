Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
authID Mandate is a commercial non-human identity tool by authID. Enkrypt AI MCP Gateway is a commercial agentic ai security tool by Enkrypt AI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best non-human identity fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise and mid-market security teams deploying AI agents at scale need authID Mandate because it's the only platform that ties agent identity, permissions, and actions back to a human sponsor through biometric verification, eliminating the accountability gap that plague AI governance today. The KYA framework combined with immutable audit trails across all five core modules (Seal, Govern, Detect, Trace, and real-time biometric authorization) maps cleanly to NIST CSF 2.0 identity management and continuous monitoring, which is where most AI agent programs fail. Skip this if your agents operate in air-gapped environments or if you need deep integration with legacy PAM systems; authID's strength is cloud-native deployments where biometric signals are already available.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying agentic AI should use Enkrypt AI MCP Gateway because it's the only tool that enforces policy at the point where agents actually call external tools, not after the fact. The inline proxy architecture with pre-execution evaluation and post-execution validation covers the full request-response cycle, and multi-tenant policy scoping by role and environment means you're not rebuilding rules for each deployment. Skip this if your agents are mostly isolated from sensitive systems; the approval workflow and secrets detection add friction that only pays off when agents touch production data or privileged APIs.
AI agent identity lifecycle mgmt with biometric human sponsorship.
Open-source control plane for MCP tool traffic with inline policy enforcement
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Common questions about comparing authID Mandate vs Enkrypt AI MCP Gateway for your non-human identity needs.
authID Mandate: AI agent identity lifecycle mgmt with biometric human sponsorship. built by authID. Core capabilities include AI agent identity verification and registration at deployment (Mandate Seal), Access control enforcement restricting agents to approved APIs and permissions (Mandate Govern), Detection and blocking of unauthorized agent actions including prompt injection (Mandate Detect)..
Enkrypt AI MCP Gateway: Open-source control plane for MCP tool traffic with inline policy enforcement. built by Enkrypt AI. Core capabilities include Inline MCP proxy for intercepting requests and responses between agents and MCP servers, Policy enforcement with modify, require approval, and block modes, Pre-execution evaluation of tool and MCP calls..
Both serve the Non-Human Identity market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
authID Mandate differentiates with AI agent identity verification and registration at deployment (Mandate Seal), Access control enforcement restricting agents to approved APIs and permissions (Mandate Govern), Detection and blocking of unauthorized agent actions including prompt injection (Mandate Detect). Enkrypt AI MCP Gateway differentiates with Inline MCP proxy for intercepting requests and responses between agents and MCP servers, Policy enforcement with modify, require approval, and block modes, Pre-execution evaluation of tool and MCP calls.
authID Mandate is developed by authID. Enkrypt AI MCP Gateway is developed by Enkrypt AI. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
authID Mandate and Enkrypt AI MCP Gateway serve similar Non-Human Identity use cases. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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