Agent Vault: Zero-trust security & governance platform for autonomous agentic AI systems. built by Ntur AI. Core capabilities include Cryptographically enforced tool execution via signed tool registry with public/private key validation, Immutable audit trails for continuous compliance, Behavioral drift detection and dynamic guardrails..

Enkrypt AI MCP Gateway: Open-source control plane for MCP tool traffic with inline policy enforcement. built by Enkrypt AI. Core capabilities include Inline MCP proxy for intercepting requests and responses between agents and MCP servers, Policy enforcement with modify, require approval, and block modes, Pre-execution evaluation of tool and MCP calls..

Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.