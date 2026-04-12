Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Agent Vault is a commercial agentic ai security tool by Ntur AI. Enkrypt AI MCP Gateway is a commercial agentic ai security tool by Enkrypt AI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best agentic ai security fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise security teams deploying autonomous AI agents at scale need Agent Vault's cryptographically enforced tool execution and immutable audit trails, because agent-generated decisions leave traditional access controls behind. The platform's zero-trust agent-to-agent communication and post-quantum cryptography support address NIST PR.AA and PR.DS in ways purpose-built for agentic systems, not bolted onto legacy IAM. Skip this if your agents are still in sandbox testing or you're treating agentic security as a future problem; Agent Vault assumes you're already running agents in production and need forensic proof of what they did.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams deploying agentic AI should use Enkrypt AI MCP Gateway because it's the only tool that enforces policy at the point where agents actually call external tools, not after the fact. The inline proxy architecture with pre-execution evaluation and post-execution validation covers the full request-response cycle, and multi-tenant policy scoping by role and environment means you're not rebuilding rules for each deployment. Skip this if your agents are mostly isolated from sensitive systems; the approval workflow and secrets detection add friction that only pays off when agents touch production data or privileged APIs.
Zero-trust security & governance platform for autonomous agentic AI systems.
Open-source control plane for MCP tool traffic with inline policy enforcement
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Common questions about comparing Agent Vault vs Enkrypt AI MCP Gateway for your agentic ai security needs.
Agent Vault: Zero-trust security & governance platform for autonomous agentic AI systems. built by Ntur AI. Core capabilities include Cryptographically enforced tool execution via signed tool registry with public/private key validation, Immutable audit trails for continuous compliance, Behavioral drift detection and dynamic guardrails..
Enkrypt AI MCP Gateway: Open-source control plane for MCP tool traffic with inline policy enforcement. built by Enkrypt AI. Core capabilities include Inline MCP proxy for intercepting requests and responses between agents and MCP servers, Policy enforcement with modify, require approval, and block modes, Pre-execution evaluation of tool and MCP calls..
Both serve the Agentic AI Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Agent Vault differentiates with Cryptographically enforced tool execution via signed tool registry with public/private key validation, Immutable audit trails for continuous compliance, Behavioral drift detection and dynamic guardrails. Enkrypt AI MCP Gateway differentiates with Inline MCP proxy for intercepting requests and responses between agents and MCP servers, Policy enforcement with modify, require approval, and block modes, Pre-execution evaluation of tool and MCP calls.
Agent Vault is developed by Ntur AI. Enkrypt AI MCP Gateway is developed by Enkrypt AI. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Agent Vault and Enkrypt AI MCP Gateway serve similar Agentic AI Security use cases: both are Agentic AI Security tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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