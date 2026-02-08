Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
authentik is a commercial access management tool by authentik. Forum Sentry Mobile Identity is a commercial access management tool by Forum Systems. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best access management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Startups and SMBs that need SSO and MFA without vendor lock-in should run authentik; the open-source model means you own the codebase, avoid licensing creep as you scale, and can self-host or go hybrid without renegotiating contracts. It covers NIST PR.AA identity management and access control natively, and the built-in application proxy handles remote access to RDP, SSH, and VNC without bolting on a separate tool. Expect to staff more ops lift than a SaaS alternative; this is not the tool for teams wanting a hands-off managed identity service.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing multiple identity systems across on-premises and cloud will value Forum Sentry Mobile Identity for its protocol-agnostic translation layer, which eliminates the ramp-up cost of retrofitting legacy authentication into modern SSO without per-user licensing. The platform handles any-to-any format conversion,HTTP Basic to OAuth, PKI to SAML, proprietary tokens to JWT,which saves months of integration work when you're inheriting fragmented auth stacks. Skip this if you're looking for a modern identity platform from scratch; Forum Sentry is a bridge tool, strongest when you have existing systems that need to talk to each other.
Open-source identity provider with SSO, MFA, and application proxy capabilities
IAM platform unifying auth, federation, and SSO with no per-user fees.
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Common questions about comparing authentik vs Forum Sentry Mobile Identity for your access management needs.
authentik: Open-source identity provider with SSO, MFA, and application proxy capabilities. built by authentik. Core capabilities include Multi-factor authentication, Single sign-on with OAuth2/OIDC and SAML2 support, Application proxy..
Forum Sentry Mobile Identity: IAM platform unifying auth, federation, and SSO with no per-user fees. built by Forum Systems. Core capabilities include Any-to-any authentication format conversion (HTTP Basic, Form Post, Digest, PKI, SAML, OAuth, JWT, OpenID Connect, legacy tokens), Two-Factor Authentication (2FA), Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA), and Multi-Context Authentication (MCA), SAML Token Service and OAuth Token Service (IdP capabilities)..
Both serve the Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
authentik differentiates with Multi-factor authentication, Single sign-on with OAuth2/OIDC and SAML2 support, Application proxy. Forum Sentry Mobile Identity differentiates with Any-to-any authentication format conversion (HTTP Basic, Form Post, Digest, PKI, SAML, OAuth, JWT, OpenID Connect, legacy tokens), Two-Factor Authentication (2FA), Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA), and Multi-Context Authentication (MCA), SAML Token Service and OAuth Token Service (IdP capabilities).
authentik is developed by authentik. Forum Sentry Mobile Identity is developed by Forum Systems. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
authentik and Forum Sentry Mobile Identity serve similar Access Management use cases: both are Access Management tools, both cover Authentication, MFA, Active Directory. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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