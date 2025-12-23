Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Authentic8 Silo Web Isolation Platform is a commercial remote browser isolation tool by Authentic8. Menlo Security Advanced Cloud-Based Browser Security is a commercial remote browser isolation tool by Menlo Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best remote browser isolation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Authentic8 Silo Web Isolation Platform
Security teams protecting high-risk user populations,think financial services, government, or healthcare,should use Authentic8 Silo Web Isolation Platform to execute untrusted web code remotely instead of on endpoints, eliminating browser-based compromise as an attack vector. FedRAMP authorization plus customer-managed encryption keys for logs address the compliance and data residency concerns that kill most RBI deals in regulated sectors. Skip this if your org needs isolation as a bolt-on convenience layer rather than a foundational control; Silo requires policy discipline and assumes web isolation is worth the added latency and user friction.
Menlo Security Advanced Cloud-Based Browser Security
Mid-market and enterprise security teams handling high-risk user populations need Menlo Security Advanced Cloud-Based Browser Security because its clientless architecture eliminates the endpoint footprint that makes traditional isolation solutions operationally painful to scale. The 72-hour browser update cycle and DOM-based security analysis mean you're not waiting weeks for patches while users stay exposed to exploit kits. Skip this if your organization needs tight on-device logging for forensics or runs environments where cloud-based rendering introduces latency you can't absorb; the tradeoff for eliminating endpoint software is less visibility into what happened during a session.
Cloud-based web isolation platform that executes web code remotely from endpoints
Cloud-based browser isolation using Adaptive Clientless Rendering technology
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Common questions about comparing Authentic8 Silo Web Isolation Platform vs Menlo Security Advanced Cloud-Based Browser Security for your remote browser isolation needs.
Authentic8 Silo Web Isolation Platform: Cloud-based web isolation platform that executes web code remotely from endpoints. built by Authentic8. Core capabilities include Cloud-based web code isolation from endpoints, Role-based user and policy provisioning, API integration for existing browser deployment..
Menlo Security Advanced Cloud-Based Browser Security: Cloud-based browser isolation using Adaptive Clientless Rendering technology. built by Menlo Security. Core capabilities include Adaptive Clientless Rendering (ACR) technology, Cloud-based digital twin browser creation, DOM-based security analysis and optimization..
Both serve the Remote Browser Isolation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Authentic8 Silo Web Isolation Platform differentiates with Cloud-based web code isolation from endpoints, Role-based user and policy provisioning, API integration for existing browser deployment. Menlo Security Advanced Cloud-Based Browser Security differentiates with Adaptive Clientless Rendering (ACR) technology, Cloud-based digital twin browser creation, DOM-based security analysis and optimization.
Authentic8 Silo Web Isolation Platform is developed by Authentic8. Menlo Security Advanced Cloud-Based Browser Security is developed by Menlo Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Authentic8 Silo Web Isolation Platform and Menlo Security Advanced Cloud-Based Browser Security serve similar Remote Browser Isolation use cases: both are Remote Browser Isolation tools, both cover Remote Browser Isolation, Browser Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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