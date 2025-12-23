Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Authentic8 Silo Web Isolation Platform is a commercial remote browser isolation tool by Authentic8. Garrison Technology is a commercial remote browser isolation tool by Garrison Technology. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best remote browser isolation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Authentic8 Silo Web Isolation Platform
Security teams protecting high-risk user populations,think financial services, government, or healthcare,should use Authentic8 Silo Web Isolation Platform to execute untrusted web code remotely instead of on endpoints, eliminating browser-based compromise as an attack vector. FedRAMP authorization plus customer-managed encryption keys for logs address the compliance and data residency concerns that kill most RBI deals in regulated sectors. Skip this if your org needs isolation as a bolt-on convenience layer rather than a foundational control; Silo requires policy discipline and assumes web isolation is worth the added latency and user friction.
Enterprise security teams defending against supply chain attacks and zero-days need Garrison Technology's hardware-enforced browser isolation because it eliminates the attack surface entirely rather than betting on detection. The appliance-based deployment means compromised websites never touch your endpoints, and the hardened architecture aligns with NIST PR.PS by enforcing security at the platform level where software controls alone fail. Skip this if your org needs lightweight per-user solutions or deep integration with your existing DLP stack; Garrison's strength is isolation-first, which demands acceptance of its deployment model and user experience tradeoffs.
Cloud-based web isolation platform that executes web code remotely from endpoints
Hardware-enforced browser isolation & cross-domain security solutions.
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Common questions about comparing Authentic8 Silo Web Isolation Platform vs Garrison Technology for your remote browser isolation needs.
Authentic8 Silo Web Isolation Platform: Cloud-based web isolation platform that executes web code remotely from endpoints. built by Authentic8. Core capabilities include Cloud-based web code isolation from endpoints, Role-based user and policy provisioning, API integration for existing browser deployment..
Garrison Technology: Hardware-enforced browser isolation & cross-domain security solutions. built by Garrison Technology. Core capabilities include Remote Browser Isolation, Cross Domain Solutions via isolation appliance, Hardsec (hardware-based security enforcement)..
Both serve the Remote Browser Isolation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Authentic8 Silo Web Isolation Platform differentiates with Cloud-based web code isolation from endpoints, Role-based user and policy provisioning, API integration for existing browser deployment. Garrison Technology differentiates with Remote Browser Isolation, Cross Domain Solutions via isolation appliance, Hardsec (hardware-based security enforcement).
Authentic8 Silo Web Isolation Platform is developed by Authentic8. Garrison Technology is developed by Garrison Technology. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Authentic8 Silo Web Isolation Platform and Garrison Technology serve similar Remote Browser Isolation use cases: both are Remote Browser Isolation tools, both cover Remote Browser Isolation, Browser Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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