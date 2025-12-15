Authentic8 Silo for Research: Cloud-based web isolation platform for secure, anonymous digital investigations. built by Authentic8. Core capabilities include Web isolation in cloud environment, Managed attribution and IP masking, Surface, deep, and dark web access..

Garrison Technology: Hardware-enforced browser isolation & cross-domain security solutions. built by Garrison Technology. Core capabilities include Remote Browser Isolation, Cross Domain Solutions via isolation appliance, Hardsec (hardware-based security enforcement)..

Both serve the Remote Browser Isolation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.