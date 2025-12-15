Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Authentic8 Silo for Research is a commercial remote browser isolation tool by Authentic8. Garrison Technology is a commercial remote browser isolation tool by Garrison Technology. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best remote browser isolation fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Enterprise security and investigations teams conducting threat research or due diligence on untrusted domains need Authentic8 Silo for Research to isolate browser activity without touching their network or endpoints. The cloud-native architecture with centralized policy management and audit logging covers PR.IR and PR.DS in NIST CSF 2.0, meaning you get infrastructure resilience and data protection without standing up your own isolation infrastructure. Skip this if your team is primarily focused on endpoint detection and response; Silo is built for researchers who need anonymous web access with forensic records, not for blocking malware at the perimeter.
Enterprise security teams defending against supply chain attacks and zero-days need Garrison Technology's hardware-enforced browser isolation because it eliminates the attack surface entirely rather than betting on detection. The appliance-based deployment means compromised websites never touch your endpoints, and the hardened architecture aligns with NIST PR.PS by enforcing security at the platform level where software controls alone fail. Skip this if your org needs lightweight per-user solutions or deep integration with your existing DLP stack; Garrison's strength is isolation-first, which demands acceptance of its deployment model and user experience tradeoffs.
Cloud-based web isolation platform for secure, anonymous digital investigations
Hardware-enforced browser isolation & cross-domain security solutions.
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Common questions about comparing Authentic8 Silo for Research vs Garrison Technology for your remote browser isolation needs.
Authentic8 Silo for Research: Cloud-based web isolation platform for secure, anonymous digital investigations. built by Authentic8. Core capabilities include Web isolation in cloud environment, Managed attribution and IP masking, Surface, deep, and dark web access..
Garrison Technology: Hardware-enforced browser isolation & cross-domain security solutions. built by Garrison Technology. Core capabilities include Remote Browser Isolation, Cross Domain Solutions via isolation appliance, Hardsec (hardware-based security enforcement)..
Both serve the Remote Browser Isolation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Authentic8 Silo for Research differentiates with Web isolation in cloud environment, Managed attribution and IP masking, Surface, deep, and dark web access. Garrison Technology differentiates with Remote Browser Isolation, Cross Domain Solutions via isolation appliance, Hardsec (hardware-based security enforcement).
Authentic8 Silo for Research is developed by Authentic8. Garrison Technology is developed by Garrison Technology. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Authentic8 Silo for Research and Garrison Technology serve similar Remote Browser Isolation use cases: both are Remote Browser Isolation tools, both cover Remote Browser Isolation. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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