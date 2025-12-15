Authentic8 Silo for Research: Cloud-based web isolation platform for secure, anonymous digital investigations. built by Authentic8. Core capabilities include Web isolation in cloud environment, Managed attribution and IP masking, Surface, deep, and dark web access..

IPsec VPN Server Auto Setup Scripts: Set up IPsec VPN server in just a few minutes with IPsec/L2TP, Cisco IPsec, and IKEv2..

Both serve the Remote Browser Isolation market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.