Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Authen2cate is a commercial access management tool by Authen2cate. authentik is a commercial access management tool by authentik. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best access management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Startups and early-stage SMBs needing to lock down employee access without overcomplicating identity infrastructure should evaluate Authen2cate, particularly if they're already running Active Directory on premises. The platform delivers SSO and MFA in one product, which eliminates the tax of bolting separate tools together, and its hybrid deployment model means you don't have to rip out existing directory infrastructure. Skip this if you need SCIM provisioning, fine-grained access policies, or plans to scale past a few dozen users; the pricing and feature set clearly target the sub-100-person window.
Startups and SMBs that need SSO and MFA without vendor lock-in should run authentik; the open-source model means you own the codebase, avoid licensing creep as you scale, and can self-host or go hybrid without renegotiating contracts. It covers NIST PR.AA identity management and access control natively, and the built-in application proxy handles remote access to RDP, SSH, and VNC without bolting on a separate tool. Expect to staff more ops lift than a SaaS alternative; this is not the tool for teams wanting a hands-off managed identity service.
IAM platform offering SSO, MFA, and directory integration.
Open-source identity provider with SSO, MFA, and application proxy capabilities
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Authen2cate vs authentik for your access management needs.
Authen2cate: IAM platform offering SSO, MFA, and directory integration. built by Authen2cate. Core capabilities include Single Sign-On (SSO) from any location, Active Directory integration, Cloud Directory..
authentik: Open-source identity provider with SSO, MFA, and application proxy capabilities. built by authentik. Core capabilities include Multi-factor authentication, Single sign-on with OAuth2/OIDC and SAML2 support, Application proxy..
Both serve the Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Authen2cate differentiates with Single Sign-On (SSO) from any location, Active Directory integration, Cloud Directory. authentik differentiates with Multi-factor authentication, Single sign-on with OAuth2/OIDC and SAML2 support, Application proxy.
Authen2cate is developed by Authen2cate. authentik is developed by authentik. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Authen2cate and authentik serve similar Access Management use cases: both are Access Management tools, both cover Authentication, Single Sign On, MFA. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox