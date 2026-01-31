Auth0 Single Sign On: SSO platform enabling users to authenticate once across multiple applications. built by Auth0. Core capabilities include Universal Login customizable authentication interface, Single Sign On across multiple applications, Single Sign Off session termination..

Soffid Access Management: Centralized access management platform with SSO, MFA, and risk-based policies. built by Soffid. Core capabilities include Single Sign-On (SSO) for unified access across systems, Progressive multi-factor authentication with multiple methods (password, certificate, OTP, TOTP, FIDO2, push, biometric, NFC, RFID, SMS, email), AI-driven behavioral and network analysis for threat detection..

Both serve the Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.