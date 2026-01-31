Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Auth0 Single Sign On is a commercial access management tool by Auth0. Soffid Access Management is a commercial access management tool by Soffid. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best access management fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Teams managing authentication sprawl across 50+ applications will see immediate friction reduction from Auth0 Single Sign On's Universal Login and passwordless workflows, which cut both user friction and phishing surface simultaneously. SOC2 and HIPAA compliance certifications plus native brute force protection and configurable password policies mean security requirements are pre-baked rather than bolted on afterward. Skip this if you need deep device posture checking or conditional access rules that respond to real-time threat signals; Auth0 excels at authentication itself, not the risk-assessment layer that should sit upstream of it.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing access across legacy systems, cloud apps, and databases simultaneously should consider Soffid Access Management for its ability to enforce risk-based authentication without ripping out existing infrastructure. The platform's behavioral analysis and dynamic session control map directly to NIST Detect and Protect functions, giving you real-time threat response without forcing a forklift migration. Skip this if you need mature identity governance workflows or deep integration with your existing PAM stack; Soffid prioritizes access enforcement over provisioning and deprovisioning automation.
SSO platform enabling users to authenticate once across multiple applications
Centralized access management platform with SSO, MFA, and risk-based policies
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Common questions about comparing Auth0 Single Sign On vs Soffid Access Management for your access management needs.
Auth0 Single Sign On: SSO platform enabling users to authenticate once across multiple applications. built by Auth0. Core capabilities include Universal Login customizable authentication interface, Single Sign On across multiple applications, Single Sign Off session termination..
Soffid Access Management: Centralized access management platform with SSO, MFA, and risk-based policies. built by Soffid. Core capabilities include Single Sign-On (SSO) for unified access across systems, Progressive multi-factor authentication with multiple methods (password, certificate, OTP, TOTP, FIDO2, push, biometric, NFC, RFID, SMS, email), AI-driven behavioral and network analysis for threat detection..
Both serve the Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Auth0 Single Sign On differentiates with Universal Login customizable authentication interface, Single Sign On across multiple applications, Single Sign Off session termination. Soffid Access Management differentiates with Single Sign-On (SSO) for unified access across systems, Progressive multi-factor authentication with multiple methods (password, certificate, OTP, TOTP, FIDO2, push, biometric, NFC, RFID, SMS, email), AI-driven behavioral and network analysis for threat detection.
Auth0 Single Sign On is developed by Auth0. Soffid Access Management is developed by Soffid. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Auth0 Single Sign On and Soffid Access Management serve similar Access Management use cases: both are Access Management tools, both cover Authentication, Authorization, MFA. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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