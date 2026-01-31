Auth0 Single Sign On: SSO platform enabling users to authenticate once across multiple applications. built by Auth0. Core capabilities include Universal Login customizable authentication interface, Single Sign On across multiple applications, Single Sign Off session termination..

cyberelements Single Sign On: Authentication & access mgmt solution with SSO, MFA, and password vault. built by Systancia. Core capabilities include Single sign-on for Windows and web applications, Multi-factor authentication with cards, OTP, biometrics, and eCPS, Centralized password vault with local offline cache..

Both serve the Access Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.