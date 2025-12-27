Auth0 Platform: Developer-focused customer identity platform for authentication & authorization. built by Okta. Core capabilities include Universal Login with customizable branding and UI components, Passwordless authentication, Social login..

Zip Identity and Access Management: IAM platform for MFA rollout, session monitoring, and multi-company management. built by Zip Security. Core capabilities include Multi-factor authentication rollout with customizable email templates, MFA adoption monitoring and visibility, Account session monitoring and detection of unexpected sessions..

Both serve the CIAM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.