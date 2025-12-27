Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Auth0 Platform is a commercial ciam tool by Okta. Zip Identity and Access Management is a commercial identity threat detection and response tool by Zip Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best ciam fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Developer teams building customer-facing applications need Auth0 Platform because it eliminates the authentication infrastructure tax, letting engineers ship passwordless login and adaptive MFA without building IAM from scratch. The platform covers NIST CSF 2.0 PR.AA identity and access control requirements across cloud deployments at scale, and its Organizations feature handles B2B multi-tenancy patterns that otherwise require months of custom work. Skip this if your priority is on-premises federation or you need deep authorization policy engines; Auth0's fine-grained authorization APIs are solid but secondary to its authentication strength.
Zip Identity and Access Management
Mid-market and enterprise teams rolling out MFA at scale will get the most from Zip Identity and Access Management; it's built specifically to surface adoption blockers and enforce completion across subsidiaries without forcing a full Okta or Azure AD rip-and-replace. The platform covers both authentication enforcement and session anomaly detection, mapping directly to NIST PR.AA and DE.CM, which means you're monitoring both access control and the behavior that follows it. Skip this if you need deep provisioning workflows or entitlement management; Zip prioritizes MFA visibility and unexpected login detection over access request automation.
Developer-focused customer identity platform for authentication & authorization
IAM platform for MFA rollout, session monitoring, and multi-company management
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Common questions about comparing Auth0 Platform vs Zip Identity and Access Management for your ciam needs.
Auth0 Platform: Developer-focused customer identity platform for authentication & authorization. built by Okta. Core capabilities include Universal Login with customizable branding and UI components, Passwordless authentication, Social login..
Zip Identity and Access Management: IAM platform for MFA rollout, session monitoring, and multi-company management. built by Zip Security. Core capabilities include Multi-factor authentication rollout with customizable email templates, MFA adoption monitoring and visibility, Account session monitoring and detection of unexpected sessions..
Both serve the CIAM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Auth0 Platform differentiates with Universal Login with customizable branding and UI components, Passwordless authentication, Social login. Zip Identity and Access Management differentiates with Multi-factor authentication rollout with customizable email templates, MFA adoption monitoring and visibility, Account session monitoring and detection of unexpected sessions.
Auth0 Platform is developed by Okta. Zip Identity and Access Management is developed by Zip Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Auth0 Platform and Zip Identity and Access Management serve similar CIAM use cases: both cover MFA, Authentication. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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