Auth0 Platform: Developer-focused customer identity platform for authentication & authorization. built by Okta. Core capabilities include Universal Login with customizable branding and UI components, Passwordless authentication, Social login..

OpenIAM Customer IAM: Customer IAM platform for managing external identities with SSO and MFA. built by OpenIAM. Core capabilities include Adaptive multi-factor authentication with contextual factors, Multiple authentication methods including FIDO, social, OTP, and certificates, Self-registration with social and custom registration pages..

Both serve the CIAM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.