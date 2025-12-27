Auth0 Platform: Developer-focused customer identity platform for authentication & authorization. built by Okta. Core capabilities include Universal Login with customizable branding and UI components, Passwordless authentication, Social login..

OneLogin SmartFactor Authentication: Context-aware adaptive MFA using AI-driven risk scoring for authentication. built by OneLogin. Core capabilities include AI-driven risk scoring for login attempts, Dynamic adjustment of authentication factors based on risk level, Passwordless authentication for trusted devices..

Both serve the CIAM market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.