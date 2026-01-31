Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Auth0 Passwordless Authentication is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by Auth0. HYPR Authenticate is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by HYPR. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mfa & passwordless fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Auth0 Passwordless Authentication
Startups and mid-market teams shipping consumer-facing applications will see the fastest ROI from Auth0 Passwordless Authentication because passkey enrollment happens progressively,users adopt biometrics at their own pace while you stop managing password resets. The platform's WebAuthn implementation meets NIST PR.AA identity management requirements and eliminates phishing as an attack vector, which matters more than most authentication vendors admit. This is overbuilt for teams whose users are primarily internal employees with managed devices; you're paying for mobile-first enrollment that internal apps don't need.
Mid-market and enterprise teams ready to eliminate passwords entirely should evaluate HYPR Authenticate for its device-bound passkey architecture, which makes phishing attacks mathematically harder than traditional MFA. The platform's FIDO2 implementation and biometric binding address NIST CSF 2.0's PR.AA identity control mandate without the user friction of hardware tokens. Skip this if your workforce needs legacy protocol support or your compliance stance requires hardware security keys as a mandatory fallback; HYPR prioritizes modern device capabilities over backward compatibility.
Passwordless authentication platform using passkeys, biometrics, and SMS/email.
Passwordless authentication platform using FIDO2 passkeys and biometrics
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Common questions about comparing Auth0 Passwordless Authentication vs HYPR Authenticate for your mfa & passwordless needs.
Auth0 Passwordless Authentication: Passwordless authentication platform using passkeys, biometrics, and SMS/email. built by Auth0. Core capabilities include Passkey-based authentication, WebAuthn biometric authentication (face and fingerprint), SMS-based passwordless authentication..
HYPR Authenticate: Passwordless authentication platform using FIDO2 passkeys and biometrics. built by HYPR. Core capabilities include FIDO2 passkey-based authentication, Biometric authentication (TouchID, FaceID), Phishing-resistant multi-factor authentication..
Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Auth0 Passwordless Authentication differentiates with Passkey-based authentication, WebAuthn biometric authentication (face and fingerprint), SMS-based passwordless authentication. HYPR Authenticate differentiates with FIDO2 passkey-based authentication, Biometric authentication (TouchID, FaceID), Phishing-resistant multi-factor authentication.
Auth0 Passwordless Authentication is developed by Auth0. HYPR Authenticate is developed by HYPR. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Auth0 Passwordless Authentication and HYPR Authenticate serve similar MFA & Passwordless use cases: both are MFA & Passwordless tools, both cover MFA, Single Sign On, Authentication. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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