Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by 1Kosmos. HYPR Authenticate is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by HYPR. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mfa & passwordless fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics
Organizations replacing passwords with passwordless authentication need Identity-Backed Biometrics if liveness detection and government-ID verification matter more than SSO breadth. FIDO2 certification plus iBeta-certified liveness detection means you're getting cryptographically sound biometrics tied to real identity, not just fingerprint matching, and IAL2 compliance covers federal contractor requirements without retrofit. Skip this if your priority is replacing legacy AD/SAML infrastructure across 50 SaaS apps; 1Kosmos excels at high-assurance onboarding and device unlock, not at being your primary identity provider for everything.
Mid-market and enterprise teams ready to eliminate passwords entirely should evaluate HYPR Authenticate for its device-bound passkey architecture, which makes phishing attacks mathematically harder than traditional MFA. The platform's FIDO2 implementation and biometric binding address NIST CSF 2.0's PR.AA identity control mandate without the user friction of hardware tokens. Skip this if your workforce needs legacy protocol support or your compliance stance requires hardware security keys as a mandatory fallback; HYPR prioritizes modern device capabilities over backward compatibility.
Biometric authentication platform with identity verification and passwordless access
Passwordless authentication platform using FIDO2 passkeys and biometrics
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Common questions about comparing 1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics vs HYPR Authenticate for your mfa & passwordless needs.
1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics: Biometric authentication platform with identity verification and passwordless access. built by 1Kosmos. Core capabilities include FIDO2 certified biometric authentication, iBeta certified liveness detection, Multi-modal biometric support (fingerprint, facial, iris, voice)..
HYPR Authenticate: Passwordless authentication platform using FIDO2 passkeys and biometrics. built by HYPR. Core capabilities include FIDO2 passkey-based authentication, Biometric authentication (TouchID, FaceID), Phishing-resistant multi-factor authentication..
Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics differentiates with FIDO2 certified biometric authentication, iBeta certified liveness detection, Multi-modal biometric support (fingerprint, facial, iris, voice). HYPR Authenticate differentiates with FIDO2 passkey-based authentication, Biometric authentication (TouchID, FaceID), Phishing-resistant multi-factor authentication.
1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics is developed by 1Kosmos. HYPR Authenticate is developed by HYPR. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics and HYPR Authenticate serve similar MFA & Passwordless use cases: both are MFA & Passwordless tools, both cover Authentication. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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