Auth0 Passwordless Authentication: Passwordless authentication platform using passkeys, biometrics, and SMS/email. built by Auth0. Core capabilities include Passkey-based authentication, WebAuthn biometric authentication (face and fingerprint), SMS-based passwordless authentication..

Auth0 Single Sign On: SSO platform enabling users to authenticate once across multiple applications. built by Auth0. Core capabilities include Universal Login customizable authentication interface, Single Sign On across multiple applications, Single Sign Off session termination..

Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.