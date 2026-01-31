Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Auth0 Passwordless Authentication is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by Auth0. Auth0 Single Sign On is a commercial access management tool by Auth0. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mfa & passwordless fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Auth0 Passwordless Authentication
Startups and mid-market teams shipping consumer-facing applications will see the fastest ROI from Auth0 Passwordless Authentication because passkey enrollment happens progressively,users adopt biometrics at their own pace while you stop managing password resets. The platform's WebAuthn implementation meets NIST PR.AA identity management requirements and eliminates phishing as an attack vector, which matters more than most authentication vendors admit. This is overbuilt for teams whose users are primarily internal employees with managed devices; you're paying for mobile-first enrollment that internal apps don't need.
Teams managing authentication sprawl across 50+ applications will see immediate friction reduction from Auth0 Single Sign On's Universal Login and passwordless workflows, which cut both user friction and phishing surface simultaneously. SOC2 and HIPAA compliance certifications plus native brute force protection and configurable password policies mean security requirements are pre-baked rather than bolted on afterward. Skip this if you need deep device posture checking or conditional access rules that respond to real-time threat signals; Auth0 excels at authentication itself, not the risk-assessment layer that should sit upstream of it.
Passwordless authentication platform using passkeys, biometrics, and SMS/email.
SSO platform enabling users to authenticate once across multiple applications
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Common questions about comparing Auth0 Passwordless Authentication vs Auth0 Single Sign On for your mfa & passwordless needs.
Auth0 Passwordless Authentication: Passwordless authentication platform using passkeys, biometrics, and SMS/email. built by Auth0. Core capabilities include Passkey-based authentication, WebAuthn biometric authentication (face and fingerprint), SMS-based passwordless authentication..
Auth0 Single Sign On: SSO platform enabling users to authenticate once across multiple applications. built by Auth0. Core capabilities include Universal Login customizable authentication interface, Single Sign On across multiple applications, Single Sign Off session termination..
Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Auth0 Passwordless Authentication differentiates with Passkey-based authentication, WebAuthn biometric authentication (face and fingerprint), SMS-based passwordless authentication. Auth0 Single Sign On differentiates with Universal Login customizable authentication interface, Single Sign On across multiple applications, Single Sign Off session termination.
Auth0 Passwordless Authentication is developed by Auth0. Auth0 Single Sign On is developed by Auth0. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Auth0 Passwordless Authentication and Auth0 Single Sign On serve similar MFA & Passwordless use cases: both cover Single Sign On, Authentication, MFA. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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