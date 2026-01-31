Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
Auth0 Device Flow is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by Auth0. Okta Adaptive MFA is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by Okta. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mfa & passwordless fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Teams securing smart TVs, streaming devices, and IoT deployments should use Auth0 Device Flow because it's the only OAuth 2.0 implementation purpose-built for hardware that can't open browsers or accept complex input. The two-step flow,where the device displays a code while authentication happens on a secondary endpoint,eliminates the friction that breaks user experience on input-constrained hardware, and Auth0's NIST PR.AA coverage confirms proper access control isolation between device and authenticator. Skip this if you're managing traditional web or mobile apps; the device flow overhead adds complexity you don't need.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams replacing password-dependent SSO with phishing-resistant authentication will see the clearest ROI from Okta Adaptive MFA, especially those already on the Okta platform where FastPass and device posture checks integrate directly into existing workflows. NIST CSF 2.0 coverage of PR.AA and DE.CM means you get both strong identity controls and continuous device monitoring, which together actually prevent the account takeovers that traditional MFA leaves open. Skip this if your organization needs strict on-premises deployment or runs non-Okta identity infrastructure; you'll fight integration friction and lose the contextual policy enforcement that makes Adaptive MFA worth the switch.
OAuth 2.0 authorization for browserless and input-constrained devices
Adaptive MFA solution with phishing-resistant auth and contextual policies
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Common questions about comparing Auth0 Device Flow vs Okta Adaptive MFA for your mfa & passwordless needs.
Auth0 Device Flow: OAuth 2.0 authorization for browserless and input-constrained devices. built by Auth0. Core capabilities include OAuth 2.0 device authorization flow, Two-step authentication process, Secondary device authentication..
Okta Adaptive MFA: Adaptive MFA solution with phishing-resistant auth and contextual policies. built by Okta. Core capabilities include Phishing-resistant authentication with Okta FastPass, FIDO2 WebAuthn, and smart cards, Real-time device posture checks and compliance enforcement, Contextual access policies based on device, network, location, user behavior, and IP..
Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Auth0 Device Flow differentiates with OAuth 2.0 device authorization flow, Two-step authentication process, Secondary device authentication. Okta Adaptive MFA differentiates with Phishing-resistant authentication with Okta FastPass, FIDO2 WebAuthn, and smart cards, Real-time device posture checks and compliance enforcement, Contextual access policies based on device, network, location, user behavior, and IP.
Auth0 Device Flow is developed by Auth0. Okta Adaptive MFA is developed by Okta. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Auth0 Device Flow and Okta Adaptive MFA serve similar MFA & Passwordless use cases: both are MFA & Passwordless tools, both cover Authentication. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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