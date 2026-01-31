Auth0 Device Flow: OAuth 2.0 authorization for browserless and input-constrained devices. built by Auth0. Core capabilities include OAuth 2.0 device authorization flow, Two-step authentication process, Secondary device authentication..

Beyond Identity Phishing-Resistant MFA: Phishing-resistant MFA platform with passwordless auth and device trust. built by Beyond Identity. Core capabilities include Passwordless phishing-resistant MFA, Continuous authentication with real-time posture monitoring, Universal device support across all operating systems..

Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.