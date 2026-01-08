Features, pricing, ratings, and pros and cons, compared head to head.
1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by 1Kosmos. Beyond Identity Phishing-Resistant MFA is a commercial mfa & passwordless tool by Beyond Identity. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best mfa & passwordless fit for your security stack. Independent and vendor-neutral: our scores and rankings are earned, never bought — sponsored placement is always labeled.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics
Organizations replacing passwords with passwordless authentication need Identity-Backed Biometrics if liveness detection and government-ID verification matter more than SSO breadth. FIDO2 certification plus iBeta-certified liveness detection means you're getting cryptographically sound biometrics tied to real identity, not just fingerprint matching, and IAL2 compliance covers federal contractor requirements without retrofit. Skip this if your priority is replacing legacy AD/SAML infrastructure across 50 SaaS apps; 1Kosmos excels at high-assurance onboarding and device unlock, not at being your primary identity provider for everything.
Beyond Identity Phishing-Resistant MFA
Startups and mid-market companies tired of phishing attacks against SMS and TOTP codes should build their access layer around Beyond Identity Phishing-Resistant MFA, which eliminates those fallback factors entirely through cryptographic key-based authentication tied to device trust. The platform covers NIST PR.AA (identity and access control) and DE.CM (continuous monitoring) without requiring you to bolt on separate device posture tools; Intune and CrowdStrike integration handles that natively. Skip this if your organization relies heavily on legacy applications that can't handle modern authentication protocols or if you need deep SSO analytics beyond basic provisioning.
Biometric authentication platform with identity verification and passwordless access
Phishing-resistant MFA platform with passwordless auth and device trust
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Common questions about comparing 1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics vs Beyond Identity Phishing-Resistant MFA for your mfa & passwordless needs.
1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics: Biometric authentication platform with identity verification and passwordless access. built by 1Kosmos. Core capabilities include FIDO2 certified biometric authentication, iBeta certified liveness detection, Multi-modal biometric support (fingerprint, facial, iris, voice)..
Beyond Identity Phishing-Resistant MFA: Phishing-resistant MFA platform with passwordless auth and device trust. built by Beyond Identity. Core capabilities include Passwordless phishing-resistant MFA, Continuous authentication with real-time posture monitoring, Universal device support across all operating systems..
Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics differentiates with FIDO2 certified biometric authentication, iBeta certified liveness detection, Multi-modal biometric support (fingerprint, facial, iris, voice). Beyond Identity Phishing-Resistant MFA differentiates with Passwordless phishing-resistant MFA, Continuous authentication with real-time posture monitoring, Universal device support across all operating systems.
1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics is developed by 1Kosmos. Beyond Identity Phishing-Resistant MFA is developed by Beyond Identity. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics and Beyond Identity Phishing-Resistant MFA serve similar MFA & Passwordless use cases: both are MFA & Passwordless tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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