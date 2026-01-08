1Kosmos Identity-Backed Biometrics: Biometric authentication platform with identity verification and passwordless access. built by 1Kosmos. Core capabilities include FIDO2 certified biometric authentication, iBeta certified liveness detection, Multi-modal biometric support (fingerprint, facial, iris, voice)..

Beyond Identity Phishing-Resistant MFA: Phishing-resistant MFA platform with passwordless auth and device trust. built by Beyond Identity. Core capabilities include Passwordless phishing-resistant MFA, Continuous authentication with real-time posture monitoring, Universal device support across all operating systems..

Both serve the MFA & Passwordless market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.