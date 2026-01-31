Auth0 Device Flow is a commercial multi-factor authentication and single sign-on tool by Auth0. Auth0 Passwordless Authentication is a commercial multi-factor authentication and single sign-on tool by Auth0. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best multi-factor authentication and single sign-on fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Teams securing smart TVs, streaming devices, and IoT deployments should use Auth0 Device Flow because it's the only OAuth 2.0 implementation purpose-built for hardware that can't open browsers or accept complex input. The two-step flow,where the device displays a code while authentication happens on a secondary endpoint,eliminates the friction that breaks user experience on input-constrained hardware, and Auth0's NIST PR.AA coverage confirms proper access control isolation between device and authenticator. Skip this if you're managing traditional web or mobile apps; the device flow overhead adds complexity you don't need.
Auth0 Passwordless Authentication
Startups and mid-market teams shipping consumer-facing applications will see the fastest ROI from Auth0 Passwordless Authentication because passkey enrollment happens progressively,users adopt biometrics at their own pace while you stop managing password resets. The platform's WebAuthn implementation meets NIST PR.AA identity management requirements and eliminates phishing as an attack vector, which matters more than most authentication vendors admit. This is overbuilt for teams whose users are primarily internal employees with managed devices; you're paying for mobile-first enrollment that internal apps don't need.
OAuth 2.0 authorization for browserless and input-constrained devices
Passwordless authentication platform using passkeys, biometrics, and SMS/email.
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Common questions about comparing Auth0 Device Flow vs Auth0 Passwordless Authentication for your multi-factor authentication and single sign-on needs.
Auth0 Device Flow: OAuth 2.0 authorization for browserless and input-constrained devices. built by Auth0. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include OAuth 2.0 device authorization flow, Two-step authentication process, Secondary device authentication..
Auth0 Passwordless Authentication: Passwordless authentication platform using passkeys, biometrics, and SMS/email. built by Auth0. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Passkey-based authentication, WebAuthn biometric authentication (face and fingerprint), SMS-based passwordless authentication..
Both serve the Multi-Factor Authentication and Single Sign-On market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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