Aurva Identity Security - AccessIQ: Identity security platform for access monitoring and threat detection. built by Aurva. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Identity security monitoring, Access activity monitoring, Identity threat detection..

AuthMind Unified Identities: Identity observability platform unifying human, NHI, and AI agent identities. built by AuthMind. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Unified identity correlation across cloud, on-premises, SaaS, and AI systems, Detection of users with multiple or inconsistent identities, Shadow and orphaned account identification..

Both serve the Identity Threat Detection and Response market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.