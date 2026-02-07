Aurva Database Activity Monitoring: Database activity monitoring platform for access control and data security. built by Aurva. Core capabilities include Database Activity Monitoring, Data Flow Monitoring, Data Security Posture Management..

SecuPi Proactive Data Security Platform: Data security platform for real-time protection of sensitive data access. built by SecuPi. Core capabilities include Sensitive data discovery and classification across cloud and on-premises environments, Real-time database activity monitoring with agentless architecture, Fine-grained attribute-based access control (ABAC) at row, column, and cell levels..

Both serve the Data Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.